Guiding Light: Sahaja Yoga -- A Merchant Navy captain recalls his experience

--By Vasant Upadhyaya - Retired Captain, Merchant Navy

With the state of lockdown prevailing everywhere, more and more people are participating in online Sahaja Yoga meditation. Sahaja Yoga came to me towards end of 1991 through Shri Mataji’s Public Program on December 8th. My spiritual journey started with regular meditation, cleansing as and when required, strict and good guidance. Earlier knowledge of self-improvement through books by famous writers, Reader’s Digest articles on charity and great role models in our freedom struggle preoccupied my mind. Nice to talk but no transformation.

This vacuum finally took the shape of Sahaja Yoga. Initially sustaining the meditative state had its share of difficulties. Being in a profession (sea farer), fully exposed to every weakness known to man, it was hard work. Shri Mataji’s speeches were not on public domain nor were tapes available easily. Hand written notes of her verses and few copies of Nirmal Vidya were my companions.

Interaction with people from different nationalities on board the ship helped me understand the problems of the world better. One thing that stood out was that most felt, there was something different about me. One particular Officer, a Yugoslavian (presently Slovenia) took his Self- Realisation. He was on drugs, alcohol and a chain smoker as well. Overnight he gave up all his vices. Every evening he would bring me seawater for foot-soaking.

I was on one ship with Pakistani and Iranian Officers crew. At the end of the voyage, the compliment I received was “Sacche Mussalman tumhee ho" (true follower of Islam). Hence it is not just our transformation but the environment and people around you that get transformed. I see all this happening wherever I go. Earlier it was at sea, now travelling regularly to distant parts of Karnataka has increased my zeal to work harder, despite my age. Here again Shree Mataji has blessed me with good health, enthusiasm and stamina to do her work.