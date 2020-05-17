Guiding Light: Essence of Life

The head understands the head, and the heart understands the heart. The nose can only smell, the eyes can only see, and the ears can only hear. So, the heart can only feel, isn’t it?

We try to put the heart in the head, and the head in the heart, and it doesn’t seem to work. Your heart feels something is beautiful, your head says it is beautiful. We cling on to the word in the mind, but we don’t feel it. We repeat the word “beautiful” in the head, but it doesn’t feel beautiful.

It is the same with love. You talk about love too much! You get stuck with it in the head, but it doesn’t rise in the heart. But in silence, love emits. We are not separate – we are all one. I know you, and when you go deep inside you, you also know me. We are not strangers.

We experience ourselves in the things we love most. That is why, when we lose the things we love, we feel hurt; we feel unhappy. Suppose, you love your piano very much, and you hear that it broke down accidentally, something in you, gets cut off, isn’t it? If something happens to your car or your dog, you feel a loss. If we can expand this existence even more to cover the entirety we know, then there is no loss, and we are total.

You are a blue pearl! A blue pearl means that, which shines, which is infinite; yet, it seems to be finite and comprehensive. A blue pearl is not separate from you. Blue is beautiful – big, immense, infinite. All that is infinite in creation, expresses itself in blue. You are a blue pearl, in the sense that you cannot be measured. Being in you is not just blue infinity, it is shining, radiant infinity!

When we start listening to our hearts, then we know that all is one. Though we all have small lives, there is one life that covers all lives.

We are all floating in an ocean of life – a big life. It is not just empty space all around us – it is a lively, big life! In the big sea of life, there are shells, floating; each shell has a little water in it, and this water is not separate from the water in the sea – in this big ocean, called life. So, we come out of our shells and experience “me” – not just in the body, but “Me”, expanded all over, everywhere: “It’s me there, it’s me here. I see myself in everybody.”

That is the essence of life!