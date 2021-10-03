Guiding Light: Mind full, or mindful?

A mind full of a situation where you are physically present somewhere but not mentally disturbed by certain situations of thinking or something that has already happened. Having a full mind is not a “winning” situation; it is chaotic, overworked, stressful, and sad about anything that happens around you. You are stuck in your brain that you feel angry at times when you should be enjoying it now. You really lose everything.

Imagine a situation where you are fully present, physically and mentally, to know what is happening around you. It’s a calm attitude where you enjoy and accept the situation whether it’s in your favour or not. Contemplation is a bridge that connects our mind with the present. It is an art to keep in mind what is happening right now, what we are thinking about at the moment and how we are feeling right now.

Mental meditation is a mental practice based on the focus upon emotional and physical well-being while keeping the mind relaxed. In recent years, meditation has been the focus of clinical research trials and has been shown to have many beneficial effects, including reduced stress, relaxation, and improved quality of life. During formal meditation, distractions will arise, and the meditator will be taught to accept these thoughts of transgression, and without judgment, will return his attention to the soul. Psychological training develops temporary awareness of the person and the environment.

Regular exercise can alter the structure and function of the brain. This is the result of neuroplasticity, or the brain’s ability to regenerate itself by building new neural connections (brain transmitter cells) throughout life. Research suggests that countries dealing with mental meditation may eventually become ineffective factors over time. Therefore, the more you meditate, the more you will benefit from its results.

Your regular practice should include the following: Start with a purpose. Rewire your brain, activate your mind and muscles. Drive yourself calm, not crazy. Focus on gaining clarity.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 08:18 AM IST