Think of people you know who have big smiles. These smiles are warm, cheerful and magnetic. That smile makes you feel happy, special. A good smile can be transmitted to those who can see it. If we had all smiled a little more, the world might have had a little more happiness.

Whether you are young, old, rich or poor, we can all smile. But why smile? There are many reasons to smile beyond being happy. A smile has many benefits.

A big reason to smile is that it is stretched. When someone catches you smiling, they will also want to smile. Another reason to smile is that it can benefit others. A smile can change someone’s bad day. It can give them hope and encouragement that things will be alright. A smile can also make a connection between two people.

For many people, a smile can be the beginning of a good friendship. Sometimes a smile can be the beginning of a wonderful romance. Some people may also find your smile attractive. An easy, joyful ashram can be attractive to most of us. And the best thing about smiling is that it costs nothing. Smiling is free, so why not consider it all the benefits?

Now that you have some reasons to smile, why not make others smile too? These smile quotes below will help inspire people in your life to smile in any situation. From romantic quotes to encouraging people to smile in sad situations, we can always benefit from having a smile on our face.

If you start each morning with a smile, you may be surprised at the positive energy that you will carry throughout the day. Try to think about the things that make you smile every day. Whether you have a happy home or to eat your favourite meal for dinner tonight, we all have a reason to smile.