Guiding Light: The Power of Smile

Many people never realise the power of a happy smile. It can work like magic, it can heal the emotional pain, and also it can remove your all physical and mental pain.When you smile at another person you are not only letting them feel that they wanted to get accepted and appreciated but you also give them encouragement as well. This simple expression has the power to calm fear, insecurity, hurt, and anxiety.
It has the power within it to change the world because smiles can be shared. They are contagious. When you smile at another person you pass all the wonderful advantages of smiling on to the other person.A smile is the world’s most powerful gifts that you can give to anyone. A simple gesture has the ability to boost another into a feeling of intense gratification, can erase loneliness, and eliminate physical and emotional pain.
The act of smiling can activate neural messaging that benefits your happiness and health. The feel-good neurotransmitters — dopamine, endorphins and serotonin — are all released when a smile flashes across your face as well. This not only relaxes your body, but it can also lower your heart rate and blood pressure. Power is given to things that can impact, influence and change things in an insightful way. Having said that, there is an enormous power found within a smile. A smile conveys feelings of joy, hope and positivity to anyone who can see it.
A happy smile is worth a thousand words. You’ve heard the saying; A smile is worth a thousand words. Sometimes it seems like it’s worth much more. Smile has the power to light up a dark room and to connect with people without saying a single word. Smiling tricks your brain into happiness — and improves your health. A smile spurs a powerful chemical reaction in the brain that can make you feel happier than before. “A smile has a miraculous power; it makes everyone smile back.”
