Guiding Light: The Power of Smile

Many people never realise the power of a happy smile. It can work like magic, it can heal the emotional pain, and also it can remove your all physical and mental pain.When you smile at another person you are not only letting them feel that they wanted to get accepted and appreciated but you also give them encouragement as well. This simple expression has the power to calm fear, insecurity, hurt, and anxiety.

It has the power within it to change the world because smiles can be shared. They are contagious. When you smile at another person you pass all the wonderful advantages of smiling on to the other person.A smile is the world’s most powerful gifts that you can give to anyone. A simple gesture has the ability to boost another into a feeling of intense gratification, can erase loneliness, and eliminate physical and emotional pain.