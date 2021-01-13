Guiding Light: Lohri — The significance of the harvest festival

Lohri, a festival of warmth and happiness, is celebrated mainly in Punjab and its neighbouring regions. It symbolizes the end of winters and ripening of crops, also the start of the harvest season. Lohri is all about great food, togetherness, dancing on the beats of dhol and singing. It brings out Punjab’s rich traditions of agricultural prosperity and the people’s spirit of sharing.

This festival revolves around offering prayers and expressing gratitude to Agni Mata (fire) and the Sun god for abundant crops. Around Lohri and Makar Sakranti, the wheat crops start ripening, giving hope to farmers who look forward to a bumper harvest. This festival brings people both rich and poor, together which plays a significant role in society. Traditional Lohri songs often mention the Indian Sun god asking for heat and thanking him for his return.

The delicious Makki ki Roti and Sarson ka Saag is cooked in every household on this day and shared with the neighbours and surroundings. Women also gather to make rotis in chullas (ovens) together. This festival is all about good vibes, peace, happiness, togetherness and joy.

People sing Lohri special songs together, perform bhangra and enjoy to the fullest. The people of Punjab celebrate this festival with all zest and zeal. The festival is mainly observed by the Punjabi community across India. Lohri is celebrated with a bonfire. The lighting of a bonfire during this festival is an ancient tradition.