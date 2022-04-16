Guiding Light: Life Lessons from Hanuman

When you think of Sita-Ram, you also instantly think of Hanuman, such is the devotion of this most trusted companion of Shri Ram! And today, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, let us look at a few lessons that we can take from his illustrious life.

Challenges bring out the best in you

Being a blessed child, Hanuman had enormous powers from an early age. However, being equally mischievous, a sage cursed him to forget his powers. When Hanuman and the Vanaras were helping Shri Ram to look for Sita, they found out that she was being held by Ravana on an island across the ocean. It is at this time that Jambavan, the wise minister, reminded Hanuman of his powers, and through his intense desire to serve Shri Ram, they were restored. Oftentimes our most valuable qualities remain hidden until adversity strikes, and it is only when we are forced to dig deep, that we realise what we are really made of.

Think outside the box

When Hanuman was crossing the ocean, he encountered a demoness called Surasa, who insisted that she had been given a boon to feed on anything that crossed her way. After she refused to listen to reason, Hanuman started to grow in form. Surasa also expanded, opening her giant jaws wide to swallow him. Quick witted Hanuman then immediately shrank to a tiny form, flying into her mouth, and escaped before she could chomp down on him. In life, we are often unfaced with unexpected obstacles, and it is through our creativity and innovation that we manage to find workarounds to progress towards our goal.

Plan ahead and find opportunities in adversity

When Hanuman was captured (through his own choosing) and taken to Ravana’s court for trial, they decided to set his tail on fire. Even in this adversity, Hanuman could think ahead and devised a clever plan to inflict damage on the enemy. As the soldiers tried to wrap his tail with cloth and pour oil on it to set it afire, he kept elongating it, thus exhausting a huge amount of cloth and oil supplies, which would be vital during the battle that was to follow. Thereafter, he flew all over the island, setting fire to the King’s defences and striking a critical first blow even before the battle had formally started. Problems are just opportunities wearing dark jackets, and if we look closely, there is a silver lining to every challenge.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 07:00 AM IST