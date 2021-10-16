Guiding Light: Importance of meditation for children

With a flood of information to contend with, today, our kids’ brains are tired like never before. Children are in dire need of an opportunity to open up, relax, and focus. Meditation offers a pause and helps children to act more effectively and clearly. Regular meditation practice has many positive effects on the emotional, mental, and intellectual development of children. It also helps children to tune in to themselves, sleep better, and develop better social interactions. Meditative practices have been used since ancient times to unlock inner potential, improve health and well-being.

In contemporary times, the most common form of meditation is mindfulness. It works to upgrade concentration, boost focus, rejuvenates the mind, and helps maintain a positive vibe, keeping the wayward emotions in check and insulating one from chaos. Kids today also have high levels of academic pressure and resulting stress. To help them take a break mentally and sharpen their intellect, parents should encourage them to meditate.

Gadget overuse — for educational, entertainment and social needs — especially during the pandemic has proven to be another big reason why children should meditate. Meditation negates the anti-sleep effect of screens, helps an individual remain in tune with one’s purpose and aids the creativity in a young mind. In their growing years, children tend to undergo many emotional and mental challenges, resulting in weaknesses developing later in life.

Meditation empowers children with emotional and mental agility to overcome any form of hurdle in life. Meditation helps release these psychic stressors, resulting in children brimming with physical energy and emotional solidity and mental robustness.

You can make children sit still, but you can’t force them to meditate. As with most desirable behaviours, parents must take the lead and demonstrate commitment to deeper awareness themselves first. If you model a meditative practice, your kids will learn one, too.

(The writer is a founder of Dudes & Dolls World, Adhyay School, and Ritesh Rawal Foundation)

