Guiding Light: Why so anxious?

Meditation and spirituality have witnessed an exponential uptick among humankind for the last decade or so. This change has been ushered by the fact that they cater to address the most rampant issue of modern times – anxiety.

The fast-paced lifestyle, information overload and the deadline pressures of the professional world have all made man like a piece in an assembly line – going about the same routine and same grind day in and day out. There's no time to sit and standstill. In view of this fact, the modern mind is almost always engaged and hardly rested.

While we may sleep and rest our physical bodies, what about the mind? What about consciousness? What about the soul? When will they rest? More importantly, how to rest them?

It is here that meditation enters the picture. The activity of meditation is not only a great stress reliever but has also shown to be a great rejuvenator for the body, mind, and soul.

When we meditate, we are tuning in to the vast untapped potential that lies within us. Scientifically, it is also proven that when we meditate, our brain reaches a state of extreme relaxation which is not even attained during sleep.

Spiritual and meditating people are also known to be calmer, more creative, and more patient. This is so as these wonder activities spread calmness and activate the creative centres in our brain. When the brain is kept calm, creativity bursts out abundantly.

No wonder then that increasingly, populations around the world are rising up to the benefits and embracing these practices as part of their everyday routine rather than one-off recreational exercise.

Another thing is despite such rapid advancements and evolution, despite such massive progress in entertainment and leisure, rather than increasing, happiness levels of humans have gone down and anxiety levels gone up.

This is, in large measure, owing to the fact that human being is actually a spiritual being born to have worldly experiences rather than the other way round.

And when a human seeks to connect to his true purpose, he experiences bliss and lasting happiness.

(The author is a founder of Dudes & Dolls World, Adhyay School, and Ritesh Rawal Foundation)