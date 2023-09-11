Guiding Light: Don’t Concentrate on Problems – Concentrate on Solutions | representative pic

Problems are a mark of life, a sign of life. If you even have a day when you did not have to face a single problem, you will be well advised to read the obituary columns of your newspaper to find out if your name appears there. It is only the dead who don’t face problems!

Problems do not come to us by accident. They are deliberately thrown in our way by a beneficent Providence for our own good. In the measure in which we handle these problems successfully, in that measure we will be able to unfold the tremendous powers of the Spirit, the immense energies of the eternal that lie locked up within everyone of us. If we are able to unfold even a fraction of these infinite powers, we would realize that there is nothing that we cannot achieve! And the best way to unfold, unlock these hidden powers is the way of handling problems and challenges in the right way.

The right way to handle problems is to look at the solution! The greatest satisfaction in life comes to you not in running away from problems, not in the dereliction of tough duties, but in meeting and solving problems, in facing up to challenges as a dependable, responsible individual.

There are three ways of meeting a problem but only one of them is the right way. The first is to run away from the problem. But it will come back to you with a vengeance. The second way is that of passive resignation. This is also a negative approach although it is better than the previous way. The third way is the way of glad acceptance. Move forward to greet the problem. Life is a school and experience is our teacher. And every experience that comes to us has a valuable lesson to teach. So meet your problems, face them bravely and actually co-operate with them, knowing that they bring to you a rich treasure, a treasure which you must receive. This is a right way of meeting a problem. It is the way of acceptance, the way of victory!

Dada J P Vaswani is a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader

