Guiding Light: Communal riots and religion

After a gap, certain communal clashes are flaring up in the country. Ram Navami processions were attacked. So were processions conducted with devotion to Hanuman Jayanti. The states have responded to it in various ways. The courts too have stepped in and some demolitions of the illegally occupied structures of the attackers have taken place.

As a spiritual teacher, I'm very often asked the question - What is the answer to violence in the name of religion? After all, aren't all religions the same? I think that is a problem. All religions are not the same. They don't necessarily have the same goals. At the spiritual level of religion, there may be certain commonalities. But every religion is distinct and has its unique identity, which is fine. We don't have to be the same to stop fighting among ourselves. Also, being the same doesn't guarantee that we don't fight either. Then what would be the solution? The solution is simple, though I doubt whether all religions can implement it.

1. Every religion declares that ‘we respect all religions’.

2. All religions are valid forms of relating to God. Hence, there is no need to forcibly change someone’s religion.

3. No religion is superior or inferior to the other.

If all religions can follow these three simple principles and related practices, then there is absolutely no reason for any strife and struggle. The question is - Will all religious leaders be able to say this? If I am a person who thinks that my religion is superior to other religions, then I have to reform the other or convert them in some way or the other, either ideologically or politically or socially or religiously? As long as these three principles are adopted and practiced, there'll be no religious conflict. And the change can begin with us.

(The writer is the founder of Aarsha Vidya Foundation. You can write to him at aarshavidyaf@gmail.com)

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 07:00 AM IST