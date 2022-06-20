Guiding Light: Celebrate International Day of Yoga by realising its power and magic

Yoga is not magic. And the true yogi is not a magician. He is not a wonder worker or a miracle man. A true yogi is a man of wisdom. | Representational Image

Man today stands on a planet of limitless promises. He has entered a new age – the Space Age, as it is called. His rockets have crossed distant planets. He has reached the zenith of technological brilliance. He has probed the secrets of the atom. He has measured the depths of the ocean. He has unravelled the mysteries of his body and mind. And yet – he is still confused as to his own being and the real purpose of his life. Until man is able to conquer his inner nature, his internal nature, can he be said to be any higher than the animals?

The spider can spin along his way. The ant is regarded as the greatest organiser in the world. The monkey can put to shame the most competent trapeze artist. The turtle can exist for over 300 years. Therefore, the measure of man is not just a strong enduring body but is his control over himself, his lower self, his passions, his pride, his thoughts and aspirations, his dreams and his deeds, his emotions, and feelings.

In recent years, in Europe and America, in fact even in India, interest in yoga is increasing. The Eternal Krishna, the Eternal Christ is within every one of us. But we have forgotten this great truth, and therefore we feel frustrated with life. We forget that we are inheritors of a rich glory. Within us is a foundation of inspiration. We neglect our richest treasure – the treasure that is within us. Unlock this treasure! Unfold this power! And you will find there is nothing that you cannot achieve.

There are so many people today, who do not know what true yoga is. They think that a yogi is a man with a long flowing beard, with large, red eyes, whose body is smeared with ashes; who lives in a cave and subsists on the barks of trees, who can fly in the air, walk on the waters, pass through a fire and come out unscathed.

Yoga is not magic. And the true yogi is not a magician. He is not a wonder worker or a miracle man. A true yogi is a man of wisdom.

*June 21, 2022 is celebrated as the International Day of Yoga.

(Dada J. P. Vaswani is a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader.)