Guiding Light By Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Can Ego Be Dissolved?

The 'I' or ego is a tiny atom. In a huge atomic reactor, it is just one atom that has exploded.

Ego means lack of respect for the Self. It causes discomfort, fear and anxiety. Ego doesn’t let love flow because it brings separateness, wanting to prove, possess, being unnatural. It always needs someone else to appreciate and recognise you.

Ego is there when you get attention; you don’t get attention or you seem to be losing attention.

The 'I' or ego is a tiny atom. When this atom, the ego, identifies with the body, it becomes miserable. But when it is associated with the spirit, it becomes Divine, the shakti (energy). In a huge atomic reactor, it is just one atom that has exploded. In the same way, in our whole body there is just one atom of “I.” And when this “I” explodes, it becomes the light of the Self.

The reason we have ego is because it is necessary for our growth in life. When ego expands, there is a sense of belongingness with everyone. But when it shrinks, we build walls around us, cutting off communication and start living in our own world.

In success, drop your ego but in failure, hold on to it. When you think you are failing, the ego says, come on what is this, nothing can touch me. If you find you have a big ego, don’t try to destroy it because that effort will only increase it. The antidote for ego is just being natural like a child. In ‘Giridhari’ (Krishna’s name), Giri means mountain, which is ego. Ego is like the stone which is not hollow and empty; it is solid. And Giridhari lifted the whole mountain with his little finger. This means that even though the ego is like a mountain but with a little bit of love, you can lift it. So, be in unconditional love and then ego automatically disappears. Then you wake up and see that there is nothing to be proven and nothing to possess.