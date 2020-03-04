Guiding Light: Bridging the Gap Between Generations

Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj ji

Most of us are very much aware about the phenomenon known as ‘Generation Gap’, which in simple language can be described as ‘wide difference in cultural norms between members of a younger generation and their elders.’ It can also be described as a situation which occurs when older and younger people do not understand each other’s point of view because of their different life experiences, opinions, habits and behaviour.’ Though it is a very common issue, yet sometimes it becomes a very serious one.

One thing which is universally recognised in regard to the youth is that the youth, in general, have energy, stamina, strong will and zest for life. But certain other valuable characteristics of youth, which can be great tools for social transformation are not fully realised or utilised by the society, as a result of which they get confused and disturbed. One such important personality trait of the youth is that they strongly aspire to do something new. They want change, not status-quo. They are not tied down to the past and, instead have openness to accept new things. Hence it is easier for them to adapt to any kind of change in comparison to the older generation because they, i.e. the youth, have the wish to learn new things, and they are prepared to make all efforts and sacrifice to effect a social change. Compared to this, the old generation has, no doubt, experience but most of their ideas have already been applied to situations in life and they may not now have any new concepts and also adequate energy to work in real life.

So, the old order has to change giving place to new, as the saying goes, and, in this work of social transformation, youth- the new blood-have to play a vigorous role to usher in a new era. It has, therefore, rightly been said that if the youth are awakened, the whole world will get awakened because not only will the awakened youth themselves be a great achievement of their country but they will work, as leading lights, for the tender aged children who, following their example, will prepare themselves mentally and physically for the dawn of new era. But, have the potentialities of the youth been utilised for the work of national reconstruction so far? Have they been given the opportunities and the guidance to fulfil their dreams of taking the world into new era of the peace and prosperity?....to be continued