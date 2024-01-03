Guiding Light: Are We Living in The Shadow of A Nuclear Catastrophe?

Representative Image | File

Human beings generally forget that they are imperfect and that their forecasts or prophesies about the future also are imperfect, if not wrong, because they do not, and cannot, take into account all the forces and factors at play.

So, a few years ago, not only ordinary people but many wise people also indulged in wishful thinking that there would now be no nuclear war. As a pigeon closes its eyes to the reality of a cat advancing towards it, human beings also think that there would be no catastrophes. Like an ostrich, they bury their head and eyes in the sand dunes. It is this habit of human societies that brought about the extinction of many civilisations, for those “civilised” societies, in their day, thought that they were not confronted with any dangers. They had become so proud of their progress and power and had become so intoxicated that they lost their saner judgement.

In fact, this attitude of sleeping over the dormant dangers has always preceded cataclysmic events that brought devastation to vast civilisations or communities.

History is witness to many such catastrophes where knowledgeable people had, earlier, been giving many warnings over years, but, all those warnings were not taken with the seriousness they deserved because it is a sign of the iron age (kaliyuga) that the intellect is under the shadow of tamo guna. And, even if they were heeded, what can the governments do about such vast areas of human population in such a short period and who has the will, the stature and the powers to do it?

The same can also be said about the nuclear war. What was formerly called the “cold war” has, no doubt, ended. But the cinders have not yet been extinguished; they are covered by only a thin layer of ash. They can flare up again when the winds of change blow.

Indeed the indications are already there for anyone who cares to see.

It is also not properly realised that the masses in nuclear power nations are greatly disturbed by the economic plight to which their leaders have led them. They also feel that the leaders of other countries have not helped them enough but are interested in manipulating their economy. The economic conditions in some of these countries are so bad that they have led to a crippling inflation, increasing crime rates and mass unemployment. As a result of this, many think that people in these countries would soon feel frustrated and the consequences would be very dangerous.

Thus, considered overall, the danger of a nuclear world war has increased rather than decreased or vanished. It has only become incognito for a while.

...To be continued



The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com