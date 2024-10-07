Guiding Light: Aparajitayai Namah

Aparajita is one who is invincible or difficult to defeat or conquer. In a physical conquests, it is easier for us to judge who was losing and who had the upper hand. When the demonic forces acquire super-normal abilities due to the boons obtained, it becomes difficult to overcome their negativity and constrain them. Shumba and Nishumbha were such two and became the curse for the good and divinity around. Devi assumed the invincible form and facilitates the logical conclusion to the bad elements. Aparajita is worshiped as ‘part of all the beings’ and is seen as the reflection of the divine in us. In the stuti, mother Goddess is extoled and worshiped as ‘yaa devi sarvabuteshu’, one who prevails in all, with different qualities.

Mother Goddess is acknowledged as the Buddhi (intellect) in us. She is also considered as the Shraddha (focused attention) in us. The Shakti (energy) in us is addressed and acknowledged as Devi. The hunger and the thirst in us are seen as the Devi herself. Lajja (modesty) in us and the Shanti (peace and serenity around) are also considered as the form and reflection of Devi in us. Vritti is the activity that happens in and through us. This too is deemed as the Devi form. The memory in us called Smriti is also the form of Devi. The contentment, which is the most important quality for all is also deemed to be the Devi so also the Daya (generous large-heartedness). The mother whose reflection is ‘Matru rupa’ is said to be the Devi herself. Similarly, the Bhranti (delusion) when Buddhi is not in order is also Devi.

The take-away from the stuti is for us to become Aparajita. We need to see the entirety as the reflection and part of ONE. When there is no ‘other’, then there is no conflict. If there is no conflict, then there is nothing which is to be won. Then everyone is ‘Aparajita’. We need to remember that the real battle is always inside us. Unfortunately, many do not delve inside and won’t recognize the downside that is deep inside. The ‘ari’ as mentioned in arishadvargas are the real enemies that have to be conquered. Then, the Aparajita is with us, in us, and always.

Dr S Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of Management and Tradition. Intent is nextgen’s learning and cultural education