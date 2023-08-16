Guiding Light: Annam Parabramha Swaroopam | PTI/representative pic

Annam is referred to holistic food, the essential ingredient of physical survival to the most. Parabramha is the all-pervading energy, God almighty that sustains and sees us through. Swaroopa is the reflection or representative.

Annam mostly is referred at the physical level. The sustenance is the essential activity that is needed for the creation to continue. It is said that the ‘field’ in which the crops grow is the God, the ‘grain’ is the God and the ‘eater’ is the God. This is higher order ‘Oneness’ realisation that one is only a channel in the entire cyclical activity. Food is God and is taken in by God. This helps one who credits oneself as ‘feeding the less privileged’, and gets his feet on the ground.

Annam in the physical form may not be in short supply but the distribution till the needy may be distorted. The macro goals of SDGs still had to have hunger related point as a goal shows that the issue is serious and worth the attention. Wastage of the food is not desirable. The fortnightly ‘Ekadashi Upavas’ which often is followed with less food consumption may remind us of the problem of hunger and the need to make the food reach the needy. One full month of day-long fasting practiced by large sections of the people around the world was meant to ensure self-mastery, the need to save and feed the needy. Two lofty goals with single practice.

Progressing on the body-mind-spirit dimensions, Annam is also the thought and intellectual inputs fed to the higher than physical levels viz. mind and spirit. Falsehood, bigotry, and anything other than ‘love for all’ do not really reflect the trace of humankind. Love all and serve all was the sermon heard to be followed; not for mere quoting or poster purposes.

The quality or nature of the food consumed at the physical level essentially gets transformed into energy levels. First, it drives the physical body and secondly it propels the ‘thought body’. Thus, what ‘goes in’ and the process of consumption both are important. Eating sattvic food, eating non-hurriedly, eating at right times, and eating less quantities should be practiced. Moderation is the key always. Annam consumed in such a manner takes one closer to the Parabramham.

Prof S Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of tradition and management. Views are personal. https://www.ainavolu.in/blog