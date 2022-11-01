Gopashtami 2022: Date, significance, shubh muhurat and all you need to know

Gopashtami 2022 | File

Devotees of Lord Krishna know the fondness of their Lord towards the cows. Thus, this special occasion called Gopashtami is a day to worship the cows and inturn seek the blessings of Lord Krishna. On this day, people offer satvik food to the cow, usually rice and grass along some water. Also, they apply turmeric and kumkum while offering prayers to gaumata.

Date and timings

Ashtami Tithi - November 1, 2022 - 01:11 AM to 11:04 PM

(The entire festive day is observed as an auspicious one; puja is ideally done during the Brahma muhurta time i.e. around 3.45 AM to 4.15 AM)

Significance

Padma Purana states "The eighth lunar day of the bright fortnight of the month of Karttika is known by authorities as Gopastami. From that day, Lord Vasudeva served as a cowherd, whereas previously He had tended the calves."

Cows are worshiped not only by the demigods. Krsna Himself worshiped the cows on several occasions, especially on the days of Gopastami and Govardhana-puja.

Holy chants

Gopashtami is a grand festival in Mathura, Vrindavan and other Braj areas. Reciting Hare Krishna Maha Mantra and singing the Damodarasthakam is advised during this auspicious day to amplify your blessings.

Same as Gokulasthami?

No. The simple answer to this would be that Gokulasthami is day when Lord Krishna appeared on this planet to save his devotees from adharma while Gopashtami is a day to offer prayers and worship Krishna's beloved cows.