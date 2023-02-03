Goddess Lalita Parameshwari Jayanti: Date, significance, holy chants, and all you need to know | FPJ

Devi Lalita came into existence when Pataal Lok was being destroyed by Lord Brahma’s Chakra, says the legend while describing the birth of the goddess. Dedicated to Lalita Parameshwari, her Jayanti is celebrated every year on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha of Magha month. In 2023, it will be celebrated on February 5.

Scriptures suggest that Srimati Lalita Tripurasundari is a form of Devi Parvati. In order to get her consort as Lord Maheshvara, Devi Parvati propitiated Lalitambika (also called Lalita Parameshwari).

On Lalita Parameshwari Jayanti, devotees offer salutations to the goddess and chant her holy names. It is believed that she blesses her devotees with happiness and contentment throughout life and fulfills all desires of the seeker.

Chant the Lalita Sahasranamam on this day

