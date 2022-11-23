Guiding Light: Kamakshi Kamadayini, the Mother Goddess

Mother Goddess is often addressed as Kamakshi. It may mean that Devi has adorable eyes. It also means that the Goddesses Saraswati (Ka) and Lakshmi (Ma) reside in the eyes (Akshi) of Devi (Ka+Ma+Akshi=Kamakshi). Thus, she is capable of bestowing the benefits of both knowledge and abundance in one go through her very sight. In this vyavahara (mundane) world having both Saraswati and Lakshmi together in the same entity is less common. The wealth of knowledge may not go with the knowledge of making wealth out of that knowledge. In other words, the monetization possibilities of pure play knowledge often seem less common. We know that science is “knowing” and technology is “doing”, and technology is preferred to science! The modern trend of preferring even superficial application to deeper knowledge is known.

Kamakshi is the “Adhistana devata” (presiding deity) at Kancheepuram. The establishment at the place is called Kamakoti. Kamakshi is capable of taking care of the needs of the devotees, promoting the persons to the higher orbits of pursuit. Devi can address the desires (kama) of devotees, and here “addressing” includes both fulfilling the desires and even removing the lower desires. Thus, Devi is capable of giving the outcomes for the dharmic/rightful desires and also helping one reach the desire-less state.

Often in the pursuit journey by seekers, the desire is seen as “undesirable”. One is even expected to be without any desire! However, it may not be possible in the beginning. Desire has two aspects, nature of desire in terms of content and the second is attitude. Neutrality is in accepting if something comes in the way, or else being unperturbed as “Nityatrupta”.

We have three Gunas (qualities). These tri-gunas cause tamasic inaction, rajasic pursuing, and finally the sattvic state of “witnessing”. In the journey of seeking, one may not reach the ultimate immediately, and hence pursuing desires is partially acceptable. However, greedy pursuit at the cost of either micro or macro sustainability has to be a NO. When one is in this world, pursuing “artha” and “kama” in a “dharmic” manner is acceptable. This shall finally lead one towards “moksha”, the fourth of the “chaturvidha purusharthas”, the four goals of life. Then, the journey shall be complete and fulfilled.

Prof S Ainavolu teaches tradition and management and is with VPSoM, Navi Mumbai. Views are personal. You can read more at https://www.ainavolu.in/blog