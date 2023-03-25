Feast of the Divine Incarnation: Date, significance, and all you need to know |

The Feast of the Divine Incarnation is being celebrated on March 25, 2023. It is a Christian day commemorating the visit of the angel Gabriel to the Virgin Mary, where he announced that she would give birth to Jesus Christ.

The Feast of the Annunciation is celebrated on March 25 every year in the Roman Catholic Church, except when the day falls during the Easter Triduum – Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Holy Saturday – in which case the feast is transferred to the most suitable day during Easterside.

The holy day goes by many names. It is known as the Solemnity of the Annunciation, Conceptio Christi, or Lady Day. And the day is a significant Marian feast and is regarded by Orthodox Christians as one of the eight great feasts of God.

The story behind the day goes: Angel Gabriel hailed Mary and told her not to fear because she had found grace with God. He told her she would give birth to the Son of God.