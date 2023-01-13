Feast of the Ass Day: All you need to know about the Christian feast that celebrates donkey-related narratives from the holy Bible

Happy Feast | Wikipedia

If you have read the holy Bible, you may have come across donkey-related narratives. All of the donkeys in the holy text are honoured at the Feast of the Ass, particularly the one thought to have transported Jesus and his family to Egypt following his birth. It is considered to be a Christian adaptation of the pagan feast, Cervulus, and aims at incorporating the Nativity story’s donkey.

Happy Feast! January 14 is a special day in Christianity as people observe the Feast of the Ass Day." In the past, the celebration began as a medieval Christian feast and came to be commemorated as the Israelites’ flight into Egypt. Initially, it was observed in France as a variant of the Feast of Fools.

On this day, those countries and churches celebrating the occasion see a girl riding a donkey through the town or around the holy shrine. People around sing prayers to Mother Mary and Infant Jesus during this act.

Hymns about the girl carrying a baby or being pregnant herself are recited. Once the donkey reaches the church, people feed the girl and the animal some food and water. Later, people added the holy mass and wish each other a "Happy Feast." Bible readings from the respective narratives are carried out in the mass.

