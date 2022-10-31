Bring positive vibes into your house by following these easy Vastu and Feng Shui tips

Bring positive vibes in your house by following these easy Vastu Shastra and Feng Shui tips | File

Looking for Vastu Shastra and Feng Shui tips to set your home right? We have you covered. Many believe in these domains of knowledge which play an important role in laying the foundation of Indian homes. It is considered that Vastu combines the elements of nature and science to sync energies of a home, office or any property.

Vastu Shastra is an ancient doctrine, which consists of precepts born out of a traditional view on how the laws of nature affect human dwellings. A similar study originated in China is known as Fengshui.

Check out some add-ons and tips to attract positive energy at your stay.

The sacred turtle

The Fengshui turtle is associated with Lord Vishnu, according to the Vastu Shastra. Since Lord Vishnu had taken the form of a turtle at the time of the Samudra Manthan and helped the Gods in achieving success in the Samudra Manthan, the sacred turtle is thus associated with the same auspiciousness. The turtle has been described in Fengshui as an auspicious object for the flow of positive energy in the house.

Vastu Pyramid

Vastu Pyramid | Amazon

Experts consider the Vastu pyramid as a powerful science of creating balance and harmony by core level corrections, with the help of pre-programmed Pyramid Yantra. Some advantages of Vastu Pyramid revolve around the belief that it enhances the power of the mind and boosts confidence, spreads a positive aura around, helps get rid of negative energies, adds focus attractsrcts better opportunities in academics, business, and career.

Read Also Make your smaller rooms in home look bigger and spacious with these quick home décor tips

Some more tips to a positive home

Shoe Racks: The shoes and footwear should be placed in the southwest portion of the verandah or main hall only, and never in the bedroom. Shoes should never be placed in the north, southeast or east portion of the house.

Mirrors: Mirrors should only be fixed on the north and east walls. No mirrors should be installed in study rooms and opposite to beds in the bedrooms.



Plants: According to Vastu, cactus or related plants should never be kept in the house. Plants with red flowers and bonsai of the trees are not allowed in the house. Avoid plants in the northeast corner of the house.

Read Also Easy DIY hacks to amp up your home decor