What's Babyproofing? No liquor bottles or sharp objects around, welcome your baby by setting the home right; more tips inside

Babyproofing your home

Babyproofing is the art of setting your home right for the little one who is soon to arrive. Welcoming your child to this planet is a special moment. From the day of learning about one's pregnancy to the early days of post-partum, it's a journey of self-care and prayer for good health. The day when your kid shall enter your home, let it be baby-proof.

Similar to how things come with parental guidance warnings or censored with age bars, your home too needs to be safe and pleasant for the newborn. It goes unsaid that toddlers have the habit of picking objects from around and dropping them into their mouths. In such cases, it's important to beware that sharp objects and unlikely products like a pack of cigarette and liquor stays away from the reach of children.

Even before the child opens his/her eyes and smiles at you, it's necessary that the home is pleasant and welcoming. Saying no to bad air, bringing camphor-infused room freshener, and installing music apparatus at home can add to the growth and well-being of the young one during the initial weeks post-birth.

Once your child grows and begins to look at the world around, within the four walls, make it a happening sight. Some tips that will help you baby-proof your stay: Cool colours on walls to soothe the child's vision, soft toys around to play, concealed electric sockets to avoid mishap, window guards, and door stoppers to keep the kiddo safe and secure.

