Mumbaikars need not worry about small room problems anymore! Here's how you can make your room look wide and spacious

Representative Image

The festival season has begun! Be it Navratri, Diwali, Halloween, X-mas or the New Year celebrations, one's home is kept open to welcome family and friends. If you are worried of inviting guests home due to a small house, you can shed off the concerns with some cheat code.

Mumbaikars need not worry about small room problems anymore. Similar to the punch line from the entertainment industry, the interiors of your house too follow the "Light, camera, action" pattern. Once you understand and try putting it to practice, you will notice that your residence has turned spacious like a pristine palace.

Read Also Four tips to style your home with minimal designs

Lights, Camera and Action for home interiors

What's the first thing that concerns you when your open the door? Change that on priority! If it were the dull and gloomy look, or dark coloured walls turning you off the mood, give it a makeover. It is believed that light and colours affect our perception - lighter the colours used in one's room, brighter and bigger the place appears. Experts often suggest to paint your rooms in light lime colour to give it a pleasant look and feel, eventually making it look spacious.

Camera? Wondering what's the camera hack to make one's home look smarter, we'll break the suspense here. In a digital world where people hold the thought "seeing is believing", you may capture lively views of your place to flaunt on social media. For some relative who never visit your places and always come with a bunch of excuses to skip the plans to your home, this click and cheat technique can be an easy way to make them believe you live in a paradise. Importantly, it isn't about feeling bad of possessing a smaller flat. High angle, wide, panorama and long shots can help you boost about your simple and pretty homes.

Once you are done with the efforts of painting all walls right and ensuring a good lighting, it's time for some action. Cleaning the room to make it litter-free may sound too basic but it plays a crucial role in enhancing the look. Placing things inside cupboards and drawers will give more space for the ceiling and floor to breathe and steal the limelight. Adding lesser and minimal objects to the home décor is a key to make it look bigger, airy and clutter-free. If you can avoid huge and space-consuming beds, please do by checking alternatives that are foldable. Take action now to make stay within the four walls a great experience.

Bonus tips

Consider buying furniture with multiple utilities, such as ottomans that can be your coffee partner, game host for a set of cards and also help you with a cushion-based seating for relaxation. Install a striped floor and use white large tiles to give an impression that the room is endless. Focus more on the essentials than added enhancers. Also, placing furniture against the walls isn't ideal rather set them up in an angle. Love mirror selfies? Make a provision to click some at your home itself, adding mirror to your homes will give better reflection spaces leading to a wider and classy appearance.