Easy DIY hacks to amp up your home decor

Do you ever have a feeling of adding something extra to your home decor? Or how you can repurpose things, and for that you are looking for some new home decor hacks, If yes, then this DIY is for you. They are fun, they are easy and they are interesting. Who knows, maybe they will change your lifestyle for the better.

Material required:

Teapots, Flowers, Spray paint, Hangers, Ironing board, Candles, Wheelbarrow, Ice and Old necklaces.

Turn teapots into vases: Teapots are really cute, being so chubby and with lovely shapes. It’s their cuteness that allows them to also be used as vases or simply as decorations without need for anything else.

Spray paint your hangers: A fun project related to hangers involves some spray paint. Use it to beautify your old hangers and to make them look chic. You could give them a stylish gold touch or you can use different paint colours to create your own system that helps you organise your clothes.

Turn a necklace into a tieback: You should check your jewellery boxes for any old necklaces you no longer like or use. You can turn these into tiebacks for your curtains. It’s a very easy project and you can use the idea to add a glamorous touch to your home décor.

Turn an ironing board into a table: This actually works better if you can find a vintage ironing board that doesn’t have a padded surface. You can give your old ironing board a quick and simple makeover if you ever decide to reuse it as a table.

Fill your fireplace with candles: If you don’t like the log idea, another option is to fill the fireplace with candles. This will allow you to create an interesting and romantic display. In addition, you’ll be putting the fireplace to good use. Do this only with a non-working fireplace.

Turn a wheelbarrow into a cooler: This a perfect idea for outdoor parties and barbecues. A wheelbarrow can be filled with ice and it would make an awesome cooler. You can choose to paint it first if you want it to look pretty. However, its original worn look would do just fine if you enjoy a touch of rustic or industrial in your décor.

