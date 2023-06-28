'Bakra Eid Mubarak' Wishes To Share on WhatsApp, Instagram & Facebook |

When is Bakri Eid 2023? Eid-al-Adha, which is considered the greater Eid that sees the completion of the Hajj Yatra, will be celebrated on June 29. The day coincides with festivities from other religions such as Ashadi Ekadashi and St. Peter Feast among others.

Eid-al-Adha is a holy occasion among Muslims as they commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismael, as an act of obedience to God's command.

Here are some Eid Mubarak wishes and greetings to share with your loved ones

May Allah's blessings be with you and your loved ones this Eid ul Adha

Eid Mubarak! May your Eid ul Adha be filled with joy and blessings

May Allah give you the strength to sacrifice evil and welcome happiness. Have a blessed Eid 2023

On Eid-al-Adha, we pray that Allah accepts your good deeds and sacrifices. Eid Mubarak

May all your good deeds transform into blessings and make it a memorable Bakri Eid for you. Best wishes of the holy day