Arafah 2023: Date, Significance, Wishes & All You Need To Mark The Special Day Before Bakri Eid

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 26, 2023
The Day of Arafah (also observed as Arafat) is the ninth day of the Islamic lunar month Dhu al-Hijjah.
As per the Gregorian Calendar, it falls on June 27 this year.
Arafah is also the second day of Hajj where Muslims gather in Mecca, Saudi Arabia's mountain plain of Arafah.
The Day of Arafah is known as the day when all sins are forgiven by Allah. On this day, Muslims pray for forgiveness at Mount Arafat which is referred to as "Jabal ar-Raḥmah" in the Arabic language.
The day is mentioned in an importance verse of Qur’an, Surah al Maa’idah 5:3.
Devotees recite "SubhanAllahi wa bihamdihi, SubhanAllahil Adheem" on the day of Arafat. It means, Glory be to Allah, and all praise is due to Him.
May your prayers be heard by Him and He bless you with a blissful life.
"Ya Allah heal all those who are suffering and accept deeds of all the hujaajs." Best wishes of the special day.
Have a blessed day of Arafah.
