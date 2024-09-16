Eid-E-Milad 2024: 7 Trendy Mehndi Designs For Eid Celebrations

By: Rahul M | September 16, 2024

Here are some Mehndi design ideas for you choose from. Try adding criss-cross designs instead of the classic ones if you love full Mehndi

You can follow a mandala design and incorporate floral designs in it

People who love minimal design on their hand, this half side mehndi design is perfect for them

Another classic design for people who like minimal design on their hands

You can simply choose to create loops of floral patterns

This simple design is easy for beginners to make and it will also look good during festivities

This simple yet structured square pattern design can look beautiful and festive

