Anant Chaturdashi 2023: Check Date, Puja Timings & Muhurat For Ganesh Visarjan

The time for one of the saddest goodbyes, the Ganesh Visarjan has arrived. People bid farewell to Lord Ganesha after a celebration of ten days from Ganesh Chathurthi. The Ganesh Visarjan is marked by immersing the idol in a local water body. It is done on the auspicious day of Anant Chaturdasi which happens to be the fourteen day of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month 'Bhadrapada.' In 2023, it falls on September 28, Thursday.

Before devotees proceed towards the Ganesh Visarjan this September, they offer special prayers to the Lord. Know the best time for puja and Ganpati Visarjan to attract divine blessings during this festival.

Anant Chaturdashi Puja Timings & Muhurat

The entire day is considered auspicious, however, the best time for puja as per experts is said to be in the morning between 6.12 a.m. to 7.42 am, followed by Visarjan.

The stated period is considered as the Shubha Muhurat for the ritual. Puja and aarti are suggested to be carried out during the brahmamuhurat (3.45 a.m. to 4.15 a.m.).

One must note that the time from 7.42 a.m to 11 a.m. must be reportedly avoided for bhog offerings, puja, and Visarjan procedures. During this period, bhajans can be recited.