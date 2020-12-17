WHO scientists to travel to China's Wuhan, investigate COVID-19 origins

A team of 10 international scientists will travel to the Chinese city of Wuhan next month to investigate the origins of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

In the early days of the virus, it was traced to a so-called "wet market" in Wuhan, Hubei province, and it was suggested that this was where it made the leap from animals to humans.

But experts now believe it may simply have been amplified there.

A biologist of the WHO team told a leading media outlet that the WHO was not seeking to apportion blame, but rather to prevent future outbreaks, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

"It's really not about finding a guilty country," Fabian Leendertz of Germany's Robert Koch Institute said.