Dear President Trump, this is what will happen if you inject disinfectant or bleach into your body

On Friday morning, US President Donald Trump left the medical world stunned after he suggested that since disinfectants and bleaches are used to kill the virus, maybe there is a possibility that they could be injected.

Trump later claimed that the media had blown his statement out of proportion and that he was being sarcastic.

Dettol and Lysol maker Reckitt Benckiser Plc has stated that “under no circumstance” should its disinfectant products be administered into the human body, through injection, ingestion or any other route.

However, the question arises: What will happen if you do inject yourself with an disinfectant or a bleach? Technically speaking, you may kill the virus, but there is a bigger chance that you may kill yourself in the process as well.

Depending on the quantity and concentration, you could experience anything from multiple organ failure, cardiac arrest, and death. The main property of a disinfectant is that it is a biocide i.e. it has properties to disrupt a biological system.