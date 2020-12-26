US doctor has severe allergic reaction to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine - Can inoculation harm you?

But this also brings up a secondary question of how safe a COVID-19 vaccine will be for everyone. While there have been very few untoward incidents reported, users of the Pfizer vaccine have also reported side effects such as injection site pain and swelling, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, fever, nausea and even swollen lymph nodes (lymphadenopathy).

However, such symptoms are not unique to the Pfizer vaccine, and indeed not considered deadly or excessively harmful. It has been less than a year since the hitherto obscure vaccine took over our lives, and as such, research and testing continues till date.

"There is a remote chance that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine could cause a severe allergic reaction. A severe allergic reaction would usually occur within a few minutes to one hour after getting a dose," the US FDA writes in an official document.