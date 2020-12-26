France latest country to identify new COVID-19 strain from UK; here are other nations that have detected mutated virus

Over a year after the first COVID-19 case was recorded, there is now growing alarm about new mutated strains of the virus that are far more infectious. The UK recently reported a new strain of the virus, following that up days later with a second similar announcement. Thus far, there seems to be multiple strains of the virus doing the rounds, and many nations have once again partially closed their borders.

To clarify, the UK had first revealed that a mutated version of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was presently "out of control" across the island nation. Days later, the country explained that another new strain - thought to have its origin in South Africa - had also made its way to the UK. This article pertains to the first mutation - which seems to have been first seen in the UK.

Beyond the UK too, other mutations have been detected.