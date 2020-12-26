India to conduct COVID-19 vaccine dry run next week - All you need to know

A dry run is a trial of sorts to test out the operational aspects of training. It will give officials a chance to test out the various aspects that will be involved in the vaccination process - such as the use of Co-WIN IT platform for the management of the entire vaccination process, hte deployment of HR Cold chain preparedness, management of adverse events, biomedical waste management and more. Note that the dry run is not an actual vaccination process - they will be using a dummy vaccine.

Where and when will it happen? Who will be involved?

It will be happening next week. Two-days of dry run has been planned in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Punjab on 28 and 29 December 2020. According to reports, the run in Punjab will take place in Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar districts.

As many as, 2,360 participants were trained during national-level training of trainers which comprised state immunisation officers, cold chain officers, IEC officials and development partner. Thousands of other people have also been trained at the state and district levels.

When will Indians get access to a vaccine?

The dry run is the precursor to the release of vaccines for COVID-19. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said last week that he was hopeful that a potential vaccine would be made available by "any week of January" 2021. The government has already released a plan of action for who would be vaccinated first.