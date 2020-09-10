Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trials paused: What does this means for India and the world?

Recently, the human trials for one of the most promising COVID-19 vaccine candidates hit a block after one of the participants developed an "unexplained illness". The vaccine is being developed by British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford and had recently entered Phase 3 of human testing.

While AstraZeneca remains hopeful about the vaccine being ready by the end of the year, this does raise questions about what the repercussions will be - both from a business standpoint and from a health perspective.

It must also be noted that the position of the Oxford vaccine as a forerunner had given many hope that they would soon have a way to combat the virus.