Adar Poonwalla's big risk: If Oxford vaccine Covishield dwindles, Serum Institute may lose whopping Rs 1,492 crore

At this time of the pandemic, many businesses have taken some risky decisions to remain afloat. But Cyrus Poonawalla-founded Serum Institute of India (SII) has taken a risk to scale up production of COVID-19 vaccine to supply vaccines to the world at the earliest. To achieve scaling of the Oxford vaccine Covishield, the company has invested a whopping sum of USD 200 million (Rs 1,492 crore).

Covishield is still under trial, however, SII felt waiting for the trial to finish meant a loss of five-six months. SII is well aware that if the vaccine does not pass the human trials, the company will have to throw away all the doses that it has produced.

In an interview to NDTV, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of SII said, “It will be a write-off of USD 200 million (if the vaccine fails) which was not an easy decision to make. My father (Cyrus), the Board of Serum Institute of India and I decided to commit to the world and India. Otherwise, another five-six months will be wasted before the vaccines will be available. Thus, we decided to take the risk and jump into it.”