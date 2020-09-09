Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for helping broker Israel-UAE peace deal

US President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for helping broker ‘historic peace agreement’ between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The nomination came from a right-wing Norwegian parliamentarian.

"For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees," Tybring-Gjedde was quoted as saying by Fox News.

In his nomination letter to the Nobel Committee, Tybring-Gjedde said the Trump administration has played a key role in the establishment of relations between Israel and the UAE.

“As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity,” he wrote.

Israel and the UAE will sign their historic deal normalising relations at a White House ceremony on September 15.

Senior delegations from the two countries will be led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the brother of Abu Dhabi's powerful crown prince.