New telepresence robot helps Covid patients communicate with family

London: A new telepresence robot that enables people suffering from Covid-19 and in isolation to talk to their loved ones has been developed.

Researchers of the Integrated Systems Engineering Group of the University of Malaga (UMA) in Spain have designed the novel robot to adapt to the pandemic needs, with the aim of facilitating the work of professionals in nursing homes and hospitals.

"We have enabled people that are isolated in a room to have a video call with relatives and friends without risks and regardless of their ability to use new technologies," said Juan Pedro Bandera, Professor of the School of Telecommunications at the varsity.