NASA shares stunning footage captured by Artemis 1 after its launch on November 16

NASA shares stunning footage captured by Artemis 1 after its launch on November 16

NASA's mission Artemis I will not land on the moon but rather will orbit nearby for 26 days before returning to Earth

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 05:23 PM IST
article-image
NASA's most-anticipated mission, Artemis 1, which was delayed multiple times, was finally launched yesterday, November 16 from Florida's Kennedy Space Center. NASA even live streamed the event and has also shared various clips on Twitter.

And one of the clips shared by @NASAArtemis shows us the stunning footage captured by the spaceship Orion, which is fixed at the rocket's top. This video was captured while the rocket was on its journey to orbit the moon.

"As @NASA_Orion
"As the #Artemis I mission to the Moon begins, the spacecraft captures these stunning views of our home planet."

The video was captured for 24 seconds while it was travelling at 36,370 kmph towards the moon.

The main goal of Orion is to orbit the neighbourhood around Earth, and interestingly, Artemis I will not land on the moon but rather will orbit nearby for 26 days before returning to Earth.

