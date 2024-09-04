 Mobile Phones Do Not Cause Brain Cancer, Says WHO-Commissioned Study
This WHO-commissioned study on mobile phones and brain cancer is biggest such study till date. It has found that use of mobile phones does not increase risk of brain cancer.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
Image for representation | Wikimedia commons

A study commissioned by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has found that use of mobile phones does not increase the risk of brain cancer. The study has considered a large number of data and can therefore be considered a comprehensive one. The link between radio waves emitted by the mobile phones and wireless devices in general have for long been associated with diseases like brain tumour and cancer. While this has not dampened the massive and increasing sales of mobile phones, the supposed association has weighed heavily on the minds of people.

The study, a systematic review of human observational studies has considered more than 5000 studies and included 63 in its final analysis. These studies have been published from 1994 to 2022.

The systematic review has found that there was no link between mobile phones and increase in risk of developing any form of neck or head cancer.

It did not matter how long a person was using the phone or how often was he using it. The phone use did not increase cancer risk.

The findings possibly mean that international rules to limit RF emission from mobile devices are working.

The study has been published in the scientific journal Environment International.

So no more studies on mobile phones and cancer then?

This definitely does not mean that research in this direction should stop as technology changes rapidly and wireless devices makers may press for changes in rules to incorporate better functionalities. This may introduce better products in the market but studies would still be needed to examine if the altered frequencies are harmful for humans.

