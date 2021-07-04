Lakes under Mars south pole may not be real

"Usually, radar waves lose energy when they travel through a material, so reflections from deeper down should be less bright than those from the surface," said Aditya Khuller of ASU's School of Earth and Space Exploration. "Although there are a few possible reasons for unusually bright subsurface reflections, these two studies concluded that a liquid water component was the cause of these bright reflections, because liquid water appears bright to radar," added.

The radar signals originally interpreted as liquid water were found in a region of Mars known as the South Polar Layered Deposits. The areas originally hypothesised to contain liquid water span about 10 to 20 kilometres in a relatively small region of the Martian South Polar Layered Deposits.

For the new study, the team expanded the search for similar strong radio signals to 44,000 measurements spread across 15 years of MARSIS data over the entirety of the Martian south polar region.