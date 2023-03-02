Jupiter & Venus come very close in the night sky on THIS date; timings to spot the celestial happening with your naked eyes

Jupiter & Venus | Twitter

The night sky is forever beautiful and serene for those who would have gotten lost in gazing and appreciating the wide view consisting of the stars, the moon, and the different hues. All those who are interested in spotting the planets in the sky during the time they appear to us would be excited to know that they can witness Jupiter and Venus this March.

Did you know? Jupiter and Venus shall appear close to kissing each other on March 1 and 2, and the happening is a must-view for astrophiles and sky gazers.

"Conjunction" is what experts call this phase which is even visible without a telescope or binoculars. So, be happy that one can spot the planets coming next to each other with the naked eye.

Face the West minutes after the moonrise in your region. And you can experience Jupiter and Venus lining up apart at just 0.5 degrees. You can't miss the sighting as the planets shall be super bright on these days.

According to reports, the best time to treat your eyes with this view is when the night sky is at its peak, around 11 pm. However, the planets - on a non-cloudy and clear sky -- would be spottable soon after the clock strikes 8 in the night in most parts of India.