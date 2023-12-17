ISS Astronaut Shares Pics Of Icebergs From Space, Raises Alarm Regarding Climate Change

ISS astronaut shares images of 'Tip of Iceberg' that can be seen with naked eye from space | Astro Andreas/ Insta

Recently, the International Space Station's (ISS) astronaut released stunning images of massive icebergs viewed from space. The European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Andreas Mogensen, who is the present commander of the orbiting lab's Expedition 70, took to his social media and gave a sight of icebergs drifting in the South Atlantic.

"This is just the tip of the iceberg. If you had asked me before this journey if you could view icebergs from orbit with your naked eye, I would have answered, 'No way.' It turns out you can!" he commented. The astronaut shared two iceberg images, which appear as little white specks against the vivid blue ocean water. He continued, "We've been seeing a lot of icebergs in the south Atlantic. It could be due to its distinct geometry or the contrast in colour, but they are very visible from space."

The astronaut further voiced his concern regarding climate change. He said, "Watching the icebergs float around reminds me of climate change, with glaciers melting quickly and sea levels rising. Places like the Maldives will likely no longer exist in 70 years, submerged by rising sea levels."

According to the images, three icebergs and many smaller fragments have presumably broken loose as they travel across the ocean. They also show some of the icebergs' hidden parts and ocean waves breaking around the visible part of the bergs floating on the ocean surface.

Images posted by Mogensen came after it was revealed that the world's largest iceberg is moving for the first time in more than three decades. The iceberg, known as A23a, has been discovered travelling outside Antarctic waters, according to Space.com.