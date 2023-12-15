Gaganyaan Mission: ISRO To Send Half-Humanoid Female Robot 'Vyommitra' Into Space Ahead Of Manned Project

Vyommitra, a female robot, was unveiled in January 2020 at the inaugural session of the "Human Spaceflight and Exploration, Present Challenges and Future Trends" event | Dr Jitendra Singh/ X

Lately, Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Science & Technology Minister, asserted that India will soon launch Vyommitra, a half-humanoid female robot astronaut, to space ahead of its much delayed Gaganyaan missions. ISRO plans to launch two unmanned missions carrying a humanoid robot 'Vyommitra' ahead of the final human-crewed mission, which is anticipated in 2024 or 2025.

While in conversation with Aaj Tak Agenda, Dr Singh said that India's space sector is on a rapid growth trajectory, with the country's space economy, currently valued at $8 billion, expected to reach an incredible $40 billion by 2040.

According to the Arthur D Little (ADL) Report, this prediction fits with international observers' even more promising potential of $100 billion. The Minister highlighted the significant progress in attracting private investment to space entrepreneurs, which have raised more than Rs 1,000 crore since April of this fiscal year.

According to the Minister, the exponential surge in the number of space companies in India is due to PM Narendra Modi's policies. Starting from one startup in 2014, India now has 190, with some already transforming into viable businesses. This surge in the space sector entrepreneurial activity represents the government's commitment to encouraging innovation and private participation.

Through satellite launches, ISRO generated foreign cash. India's space agency until now has launched over 430 foreign satellites, earning over 290 million Euros from European satellites and over 170 million US Dollars from American satellites.

The historic Chandrayaan 3 mission discovered water molecules on the moon's surface, a feat that had eluded even previous expeditions from the United States and the Soviet Union.

The Minister highlighted that India's space technology is more than only exploration; it is also about practical applications that impact people's everyday lives. It is crucial in multiple sectors, including disaster management, infrastructure development, agriculture, telemedicine, and robotic surgery.