Coronavirus in India: Why is Kanika Kapoor being tested so many times for COVID-19?

Kapoor's is one of the 1,000-plus people in India that have tested positive for COVID-19. India has aldrady witnessed 29 deaths so far.

But why does Kapoor have to undergo so many tests? Dr Deepak Chaturvedi explains that it is part of standard procedure "She will be tested until her first negative test is determined. Following this, she will have to be in isolation for a while, as sometimes there are chances of a false negative case coming. In this case, she will have to undergo one more test to check if she is really negative, following which she will be removed from isolation."