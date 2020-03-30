After testing positive for the third time, Kanika Kapoor hopes her next COVID-19 test is negative

Days after being tested positive for coronavirus for the third time, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor on Monday said that she hopes her next comes out to be negative.

The actor took to Instagram during the early hours on Monday and shared a picture which said, "Life teaches us to make good use of time, while time teaches us the value of life." "I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family, miss them!" she wrote in the caption of the picture.

The 42-year-old singer also gave an update about her health in the caption and said that she is not in the ICU.

"Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe you guys. Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine," she wrote.

The 'Baby Doll' singer was tested positive for the virus for the third time on March 27, following her second and first tests that came out to be positive on March 23 and March 20.

Kapoor is the first Bollywood celebrity to contract the highly contagious virus.

According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of cases with COVID-19 rose to 1024 in India on Sunday.