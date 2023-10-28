Chandra Grahan 2023: India To Witness Partial Lunar Eclipse On Saturday Night; Check Details Inside

Representational Image | Canva

This October month is a treat for all the stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts. After the annual solar eclipse earlier this month, now the moon is up for its own eclipse. Entire Asia, Europe, Africa, and Russia will witness the celestial show on October 28-29. Along with the rest of India, West Bengal will see a partial lunar eclipse on Saturday night.

Astronomer Debi Prasad Duari predicted that the celestial phenomenon would last until the early hours of October 29. On Saturday night, people in West Bengal will celebrate Laksmi Puja.

Partial lunar eclipse 2023: Date and location

In conversation with PTI, Duari said, "There is going to be a partial lunar eclipse on the night of October 28 that people in India can experience along with the entire Asia, Europe, Africa, and Russia. The eclipse will occur during late night of October 28 and continue till the early hours of October 29." Additionally, he said that on October 28, the moon will be partially eclipsed by the Earth's shadow for some time and will give people in India a chance to experience a partial lunar eclipse.

A lunar eclipse is marked by two stages of the moon coming under the shadow of the Earth. When it enters a partially shadowed region of the Earth, it is known as the penumbral eclipse, when the moon remains partly lighted. "The change in brightness is not very much noticeable. After this phase, the moon will partially enter the actual dark part of the Earth's shadow, termed an umbral lunar eclipse and is considered the actual eclipse by most people," he added.

Partial lunar eclipse 2023: Time

On October 28 night though the penumbral eclipse will begin at around 11:31 pm Indian Standard Time (IST), but the partial umbral eclipse, which is more noticeable, will start in the early hours of October 29, at around 1:05 am IST, he said. The astrophysicist said, "It will become maximum at around 1:44 am and end by 2:23 am. The magnitude of the partial lunar eclipse will be around 0.12, marked by the maximum obscuration of the lunar disc."

About solar eclipse 2023

On October 14, there was an annular solar eclipse experienced mainly by the North and South American people when the ring of fire was observed across a large part of the western hemisphere.

Duari said, "It occurred when it was night over India and Asia and could not be experienced by people in this region. The day was a New Moon day and marked the beginning of Navratri, celebrated in major parts of India as the beginning of the Durga Puja Festival. In West Bengal and around, it was the day of Mahalaya when people offered their prayers to their ancestors, ushering in the most celebrated Durga Puja Festival."

(With inputs from PTI)

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)