Camphor 1M, the new entrant in the fight against coronavirus

For the past few weeks, medical practitioners in India are turning to alternative medicines as a way of preventive measure to tackle the deadly coronavirus. Previously, it was an Ayurvedic drug called Zingvir-H, which was later followed with a homeopathy medicine called Arsenicum Album 30. FPJ had previously reported how the BMC is using the said medicine for treating asymptomatic patients. This came after the Central Council for Research in Homeopathy (CCRH), under the ministry of Ayush had recommended the usage of Arsenicum.

And now, another homeopathic medicine called Camphor 1M is gaining popularity. The benefits of the medicine came to light after Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto, in an interview with a news channel spoke about the importance of homeopathy and the drug. Bajaj, who is a strong believer of homeopathy, revealed about his association with homeopathy and Dr Sankaran and Camphor 1M during the interview. He said, this particular medicine, had been given to coronavirus patients world over and have recovered faster.

In Iran, it is said, there was a time when almost 1000 people were dying because of the virus everyday. But, now, because of the Camphor 1M medicine, not only have the deaths reduced drastically, the number of people getting cured has also doubled. Speaking further about Camphor 1M, it is reported Bajaj has distributed this medicine among his staff and over three lakh people in Pune for free of cost. In fact, Commissioner of Police, Pune, after being inspired by Bajaj, in an interview with a news channel, revealed distribution of the medicine amongst his police force and has been nothing but beneficial for them.

In the interview with the news channel, Bajaj said he is willing to fund the entire cost of distribution of the medicine if the government gives a go ahead to the distribution of Camphor 1M, which can be distributed free of cost amongst the citizens of India. Currently, government is only allowing the usage of Arsenicum Album 30.

The dosage of Camphor 1M is four pills half an hour after morning breakfast, four pills half an hour after lunch and four pills half an hour after dinner. It has to be taken for three days. But while taking this medicine, one should avoid consumption of onion, garlic and hing. It is also advisable to not consume anything for half an hour after taking Camphor 1M.

Homeopathy has deep roots in Indian culture and is considered a reliable source of treatment by many. In fact, many Indians don’t even bother consulting doctors when it comes to homeopathy, because they rarely have any side effects.