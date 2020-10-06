Back in Black Holes: This year's Physics Nobel again shows Universe was understood in Albert Einstein’s head

The Beatles of Physics

The first was the Paul McCartney or the Photoelectric Effect, which introduced the revolutionary idea that light can behave both as a wave and particle, the first application of Planck's Quantum Theory.

It would win the most accolades, including the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1921, but perhaps it was only because the world just couldn’t wrap its head around relativity.

It however did set the dice in motion – even though Einstein contended that God didn’t play dice – for quantum mechanics.

The second – the Ringo Starr – was his least important but still the most remarkable as far as scientific achievements go. It – now known as Brownian Motion – mathematically confirmed the existence of atoms and molecules.

The third – the George Harrison – perhaps because it explained the material world the best, was the Theory of Special Relativity, which proposed that everything was relative, including time, distance and mass, except for the speed of light, of course.

Ten years later, Einstein introduced the General Theory of Relativity, which made Newton obsolete and proved that gravity was just the curving of space-time. At that time, Einstein didn’t believe black holes existed.

The fourth – the John Lennon – literally became the most famously explosive equation in the world -- E = mc2, showing mass-energy equivalence.

The equation also led to a macabre John Lennon-like end, as it was used to deduce the remainder of the matter giving way to massive energy in nuclear fission of atoms, helping create 'Little Boy' and 'Fat Man', that would be dropped over Hiroshima and Nagasaki 40 years after Einstein’s annus mirabilis (1905).

Einstein-inspired Nobel Prizes in Physics

The first was in 1929, to Louis de Broglie, for the discovery of the wave nature of particles, which was inspired by the photo-electric effect.

The second was in 1979, to RW Wilson and AA Penzias, for their ‘discovery of cosmic microwave background radiation’. Cosmic microwave background radiation was deduced by application of general relativity to the evolution of the cosmos – The Big Bang Theory.

The third was in 1983, to Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, for the ‘theoretical studies of the physical processes of importance to the structure and evolution of stars (black holes)’.

The fourth was in 2001, to EA Cornell, CE Weiman and W Ketterle, for 'the achievement of the Bose-Einstein Condensation in dilute gases of alkali atoms’.

The fifth was in 2011, one half of which was awarded to Saul Perlmutter and the other to Brian P Schmidt and Adam G Riess, for 'the discovery of the accelerating expansion of the Universe through observations of distant supernovae’, proving the General Theory of Relativity.

The sixth, in 2017, to Kip Thorne, Rainer Weiss and Barry Barish, for the ‘decisive contributions to LIGO detector and observation of gravitational waves’.

In fact, several others can be drawn into the picture but such is Einstein’s legacy in physics that almost everything that came afterwards – whether through relativity or quantum mechanics – would have his stamp on it in some way or the other.